Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi shortlisted for World Athletics award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kenya’s 800m youngster Emmanuel Wanyonyi is among five nominees short-listed for the 2022 Men’s Rising Star Award, which will recognise this year’s best Under-20 athlete at the World Athletics Awards 2022.

The nominations reflect the many standout performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and other events around the world.

The winner will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

Wanyonyi, the 2021 World Under-20 champion finished fourth at the Oregon World Championships, won the Rabat Diamond League winner and has set World’s fastest Under-20 time.

The nominees are:

Anthony Ammirati, FRA

– World U20 pole vault champion

– World’s six best U20 performances of the year

– French Championships bronze medallist

Jaydon Hibbert, JAM

– World U20 triple jump champion

– World’s six best U20 performances of the year

– Jamaican triple jump champion

Erriyon Knighton, USA

– World Championships 200m bronze medallist

– Brussels Diamond League winner

– World U20 200m record

Letsile Tebogo, BOT

– World U20 100m champion

– World U20 200m silver medallist

– World U20 100m record