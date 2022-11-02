IN PICTURES: Nairobi turns up in numbers for StanChart Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Southern bypass was painted green on Sunday as thousands of running enthusiasts descended on the capital city Nairobi for the StanChart Marathon.

Over 20,000 people were estimated to have participated in the early morning road race, taking cue from Marathon World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge that whatever you do, always keep moving; you can run, you can jog, you can walk, but just keep moving.

The muscles are now relaxed, the mind more calmer and here are some of the images from the Sunday morning run, courtesy of photographer Vincent Ooro.

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was also present.

Volunteers who were keeping the route clear for the Elite athletes

Little bit of a walk

Let’s have fun as well!

Age is just but a number

Smile and move

A bit of music to serenade the feet

Well, no caption. The placards say it all

Have a smile, always!

Walk or run, as long as you move!

Keep the socials updated while running

Popular Tanzanian football commentator Maulid Kitenge was also in Nairobi for the Marathon

Multiple Paralympic champion Henry Wanyoike with his guide

Running frees your mind – Eliud Kipchoge

From tanzania with love!

Citizen Sports Editor Mike Okinyi tried his feet on the 21km

Let’s keep it moving!

The sea of green at the Southern bypass

Eyes focused… Let’s go!

Our good neighbors from Tanzania were here as well

Yes! Running is mental

Team kenya expanding

The 21km elite athletes, with Commonwealth Games silver medalist Daniel Simiu

When you run so well and you believe you can fly….

Yes, it’s no shave November.

Running enthusiasts having a stab at the 42km