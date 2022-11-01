Unforgivable! Sports CS Ababu’s pain over dilapidated stadia in the Rift

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has bemoaned the slow progress of renovation works on the Kipchoge Keino stadia in Eldoret and Kapsabet respectively.

Namwamba said it is a pity that both stadia remain in a dilapidated state, almost ten years since he launched works on them during his first stint in the ministry in 2012.

“It is sad that nine or ten years down the line since I launched the Kipchoge stadiums in Eldoret and Kapsabet respectively, they have never been completed. Completion of the two will be part of our priority considering this region is the cradle of athletics prowess,” the CS said.

Namwamba further noted that modern sports facilities are a non-negotiable pre-condition if Kenyan athletes are to train and prepare effectively for major competitions.

Apart from the two stadia, the CS also promised to fastrack the renovation of Kericho Green Stadium.

“We are going to ensure that we invest in these facilities so that our athletes can train under good conditions right from the grassroots,” Namwamba said.

Namwamba took over as the new Sports supremo on Friday, succeeding Amina Mohamed who had been at the helm since March 2019.

During his previous reign at the ministry, Namwamba is credited with facilitating the crafting and eventual passage of the Sports Act of 2013.

However, implementation of the same has been problematic as many federations struggle to realign their respective constitutions to the Sports Act and conduct elections in line with the law.

Namwamba, nonetheless, insisted that it is paramount for federations to operate within the confines of the law.

“I have made it clear that I am going to engage with sports federations so that we follow the law in addition to initiating a process to revise the sports statutes to be in line with act,” he said.

The CS was speaking on Tuesday when he presided over the launch of the Air Quality Sensor at Lobo Village in Eldoret as well as at Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Nandi.

The initiative is part of Athletics Kenya’s (AK) fulfillment of their promise to safeguard air quality in the environs in which major athletics championships are held, to contribute to World Athletics’ effort against climate change around the globe.

Speaking at the same event, AK president Jack Tuwei said the air quality sensors will enhance Kenya’s reputation as a sporting destination by ensuring sustainable megasports events, especially with the World Cross Country Tour set for February next year.

“As a federation, we appreciate the collaboration of the international environmental institution in setting up the gadgets in different parts of the country. Today’s setup brings to five the number of Air quality sensors erected in collaboration with AK and the sixth in the country,” he said.

AK were the first federation to sign an agreement with the United Nations on Climate Change, undertaking to play their part in using sports as a tool for environmental sustainability.