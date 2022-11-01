Liverpool legend Smicer plans another visit to Kenya after Nairobi tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Former Liverpool midfielder Vladimir Smicer says one of the things on his to-do list is to visit Kenya once again.

Smicer was in Nairobi over the weekend and admitted that he had fallen in love with the sights and sounds the country has to offer.

“It is great…it is my first time in Kenya but there were so many things happening. Definitely, I need to come back to Kenya…see more places and spend more time,” the Czech, who spent six years at Merseyside, said.

During his stay over the weekend, Smicer joined young footballers for a football clinic at Farasi Lane Primary School in Kabete as part of activities to unveil a partnership between Diamond Football League and the Standard Chartered Bank.

The partnership will result into the establishment of the Diamond League Tournament that will bring together different talented footballers in various age-group competitions to realise their potential.

An under 11 and 13 football tournament for boys and girls will commence in February next year, followed by another one in September for players aged Under 15 and 17. Liverpool legend Vladimir Smicer in action during a friendly match at Farasi Lane Primary School. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Smicer spoke of his delight at interacting with the young footballers at the clinic.

“I am happy to be out here training with them. I trained and had interviews with them and pretty enjoyed myself being here with the footballers. Hopefully, the kids also had a great time as I did,” Smicer, whose last ever kick for Liverpool won them the Champions League against AC Milan in 2005, said.

Speaking at the same time, Diamond Football Club director Sagar Lakhani said the partnership has given them fresh impetus to take football to another level in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The partnership will assist us organize a football tournament and enhance training experiences to push the teens to a whole new football level. Guided by our principles of training intelligence, nurturing confidence and inspiring effort which also intertwines with the bank’s ambition in the country and beyond will give the teens a chance of football expression to greater heights. This is an opportune time to enable the kids realize their true football potential and we thank the bank in partnering with the club,” Lakhani said.