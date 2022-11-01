Kenyan duo in line for World Athletics Rising Star Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Steeplechase rising queens Jackline Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich have been named in the initial list of five athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics Rising Star Award.

Jackline is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and also won the Brussels leg of the Diamond League while Cherotich is the reigning World Under-20 Champion, having inherited the crown left by Jackline, winner of the title in the last Under-20 edition.

This year, Chepkoech has been in good form and won the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics where she ended up finishing sixth, but atoned for the medal miss with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She was fifth in the Monaco and Zurich legs of the Diamond League and finished seventh at the Prefontaine Classic. Faith Cheoritch celebrates after winning the women’s 3000m race at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Pascual Guerrero stadium on August 3, 2022 in Cali, Colombia. PHOTO/Eric Barasa

Cherotich meanwhile won the Under-20 title in Cali, Colombia, was second at the Kip Keino Classic, fourth in Brussels and third in Zurich in the Diamond League.

The Kenyan duo will battle for the title with South African World U20 Champion Mine de Klerk, Jamaica’s Kericka Hill who won both the 100m hurdles and 4x100m titles at the World Under-20 Champs as well as Serbian Adriana Vilagos who won the Under-20 title in Javelin and was a silver medalist in the European championship.

The winner of the 2022 Women’s Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.