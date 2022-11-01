Former National Volleyball Team captain to chair National Assembly Committee on Sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Former Kenyan International Volleyball captain Dan Wanyama has been elected to chair the National Assembly Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism.

The second term Webuye West legislator will be deputized by James Wamacukuru, the first term Kabete Member of Parliament. Wanyama also currently skippers the legislators’ volleyball team and also plays for Bunge FC occasionally.

The Committee oversees the Ministry of Youth, Sports and the Arts as well as the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage.

Also named in the Committee is former Upper Hill High School principal Mwalimu Peter Orero, who is known for playing an integral role in churning out majority of the Kenyan football talent including current Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga.

The first-time MP was elected to represent Kibra.

The 15-member departmental Committee is study, access, and analyzes the relative success of the Ministries and departments as they may deem necessary and as may be referred to them by the House.

The National Assembly Standing Order 216 mandates the Committee to investigate, inquire into, and report on all matters relating to the mandate, management, activities, administration, operations, and estimates of the assigned ministries and departments.

Other members of the Commitee are: Jackson Kosgei, Naomi Waqo, Mugo Gichuki, Richard Kipkemoi, Janet Sitienei, Gonzi Rai, Mary Emaase, Catherine Omanyo, Charles Nguna, Caroli Omondi and Nabuin Ekwom.