Ex Mathare United, Tusker FC left back Mwangi dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Kenyan football is in mourning following the demise of former Mathare United and Tusker FC left back David Mwangi who passed away after a short illness, his family confirmed.

Mwangi, who has also featured for Sony Sugar, the defunct Ushuru FC and Nairobi Stima is said to have complained of a headache before seeking treatment in hospital.

“He just complained of a severe headache and went to hospital. That was it for him,” one of his friends told Capital Sport.

Coaches and players who have interacted with the player have continued to send their condolences to the friends and family of the player.

“Our heartfelt condolences for the demise of our member, David ‘Mamba’ Mwangi. Our prayers and comfort are with the family, friends and the entire Kenyan football fraternity. His legacy will live on,” the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) said in a statement.

His former club Tusker FC posted; “We are saddened to learn of the demise of our former left back David ‘Kangi’ Mwangi. Mwangi featured for the team in the 2017-18 season. May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”