Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pablo Mari in hospital with his wife. PHOTO/Pablo mari/Twitter

Football

Monza’s Palladino hails ‘miracle’ after stabbed Mari discharged from hospital

Published

MILAN, Italy, Oct 30Monza coach Raffaele Palladino said Sunday it was a miracle that on-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari was not more seriously hurt after being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who was loaned to Serie A side Monza this summer, was discharged from Milan’s Niguarda hospital on Sunday following surgery on Friday for back wounds suffered while shopping with his wife and son the previous evening.

Monza said earlier on Sunday that Mari “has returned home and will now begin a period of complete rest” after suffering his injuries in an attack in which one man was killed.

“It’s been a bad and good week,” Palladino told reporters on Sunday.

“What happened to Pablo was a miracle, in that he wasn’t badly hurt. We’re aware that it could have been a lot worse than it was.”

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani had asked that Monday’s match with Bologna be postponed but the fixture will be played and Palladino’s team will wear a special shirt with the message “Come back soon Pablo”.

Palladino added: “Our job is to go out on the pitch and play, and give everything, above all for Pablo and what happened to him.”

Gabriel Martinelli paid tribute to Pablo Mari after scoring against Nottingham Forest © AFP / Ian Kington

Mari was one of several people attacked in a Carrefour in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, by a man apparently suffering from psychological problems who killed an employee from the supermarket after grabbing a knife from a shelf.

Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, shortly after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Tarantino.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Brazil international Gabriel Martinelli held up Mari’s Arsenal shirt after scoring the opening goal for the Gunners in Sunday’s 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved