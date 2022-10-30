Connect with us

The start of the men's StanChart Marathon

Athletics

Sheila Chepkoech, Elias Kemboi clinch StanChart Marathon honors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Elias Kemboi and Sheila Chepkoech clinched the top honors at Sunday’s StanChart Marathon, winning the men and women’s races in convincing fashion.

Kemboi clocked 2:10:22 to win the men’s race, powering up the final two kilometre to beat second placed Wilfred Kirwa Kigen by 28 seconds while Felix Kangogo finished third in 2:11:08.

Chepkoech won the women’s race in 2:29:36 after also stamping her authority in the final two kilometres of the race, ran around a loop at the Southern bypass.

Meanwhile, Olympian Daniel Simiu Ebenyo won the 21km race after clocking 1:01:09 ahead of Isaiah Lasoi. Everline Chirchir meanwhile won the women’s race in 1:09:58 ahead of Nelly Cheptoo who was second in 1:10:40.

In this article:
