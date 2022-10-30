Passport hitch proves blessing in disguise for StanChart winner Kemboi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Newly-crowned StanChart Marathon winner Elias Kemboi was due to compete at Sunday’s Frankfurt Marathon in Germany but was forced to withdraw after failing to get his travel documents in time.

Kemboi said his decision to compete in the 38th edition of the marathon was last minute after his dreams of competing at his third race in Frankfurt billowed up in smoke.

“The initial plan was to compete at the Frankfurt Marathon but there was a delay in issuance of my passport. So, in a way, this was a blessing in disguise because I instead managed to win the StanChart Marathon. I had prepared well for Frankfurt and I am happy that today’s race went smartly and according to plan,” Chelimo said.

The 2007 Roma Marathon champion clocked 2:10:22 to beat the tape, ahead of Wilfred Kigen (2:10:30) and Felix Kangogo (2:11:08) in second and third respectively.

This was Kemboi’s fifth attempt at the annual road race, having failed to clinch the top prize in his previous four races.

Kemboi spoke of the lessons he has harnessed from previous unsuccessful attempts.

“I realised that after the 35km mark, there is a tendency of me running out of energy. This time in training I have been working on endurance and growing my mileage. I have been training hard in the run-up to this race…first in Eldoret and then later in Iten,” Kemboi explained.

The 38-year-old, who did not finish at his last competitive race at last year’s Eldoret City Marathon, is now targeting his first international race in three years and is hopeful the StanChart Marathon is the beginning of good tidings for him.

“I am hoping to compete at one more race in December…the Honolulu Marathon. However, that will be dependent on my manager’s ability to register for the race. Nonetheless, I have missed running abroad and am looking forward to it,” he said.

Second-placed finisher Kigen had no qualms about the result, praising the Southern Bypass route for making matters easier for him.

“The weather was perfect and the race went quite well. Compared to the last time I competed at this marathon, I can say this year’s route is more manageable,” Kigen, who finished seventh at his last appearance at the marathon in 2018, said.

The 36-year-old believes he would have won were it not for a tendon discomfort that made it difficult to catch up to the winner.

“I had a small discomfort in my tendon and that interfered with my race. All in all, I appreciate and thank God for today’s race. From here, I want to go and rest as I strategise for my next race,” he said.