Brimin Misoi wins the Athens Marathon in 2018

Athletics

Misoi, Chepyego secure Kenyan double at Frankfurt Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Brimin Misoi, a two-time StanChart Marathon champion and Selly Chepyego ran solo races as they secured a Kenyan double as they won the men and women’s race at the Frankfurt Marathon on Sunday.

Misoi led a Kenyan 1-2 finish in the men’s race as he clocked a new personal best time of 2:06:11, with compatriot Samuel Mailu finishing second in 2:07:19, also a personal best time.

This is the first time that Kenya is earning a 1-2 finish in the race since 2013 when Vincent Kipruto lead a 1-5 finish for Kenyan athletes.

The winning time was the also the fifth fastest time ever in Frankfurt, just over two minutes away from the course record. This was also his fourth Marathon victory in his career.

Chepyego meanwhile earned victory in the women’s race, timing 2:20:00 while compatriot Hellah Kiprop finished second in a time of 2:24:39. Jackline Chepngeno comoleted a Kenyan podium swep at third place after clocking 2:25:14.

