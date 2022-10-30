Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action from the Kenya vs Zambia match. PHOTO/Bata Images/Twitter

Kenya

Lionesses roar to victory in opening match at Africa Cup in Uganda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The Kenya Lionesses started their Rugby Africa Women’s Pool B campaign with a 36-17 bonus point win over Zambia at the Wankulukuku Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

They were made to fight for the win against a stubborn Zambian side that refused to be easily put away.

Captain Peruz Muyuka landed an unconverted try for 5-0 lead before Grace Adhiambo converted Naomi Amuguni’s try for a 12-0 score after a period of dogged Zambian resistance.

Anne Goretti then added a drop goal for a 15-0 score before tries from Meryl Lyamba and Millie Katombo in between a Goretti penalty brought the score to 18-12.

Christine Lindo scored on the stroke of halftime to give the Lionesses a 23-12 lead at the break.

A change in the frontrow saw Natasha Emali come in for Evelyne Kalemera,giving the Lionesses the impetus in the forwards.

The fruits were soon borne when Leah Wambui went over the chalk, Goretti sure with the conversion for a 30-12 score.

Another Goretti penalty took Kenya 33-12 up before Lyamba added her brace,33-17 the score with 15 minutes to play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Goretti then scored the last points of the game, drilling home a penalty to give Lionesses the lead and Pool B leadership heading into the crunch match against Uganda on 2 November.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved