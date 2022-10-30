Commonwealth silver medalist Simiu battles flu to win StanChart men’s half marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu says he had to battle a stubborn flu for two weeks in the run-up to the men’s 21km race at Sunday’s StanChart Marathon.

Simiu timed 1:01:09 to win the race as Isaiah Lasoi (1:01:43) and Samuel Kiplimo (1:01:50) finished second and third respectively.

Despite walking home Kes 300,000 richer, Simiu was quick to clarify that it had not been a walk in the park but was seen through by his determination to participate in the marathon.

“It was not a walk in the park as it may seem. Honestly, I cannot explain the strategy that worked for me other than the fact that once I took the lead, I did not let go of it. It has been a difficult few weeks during which I was struggling with flu but I was determined to come and compete today,” the African 5000m silver medalist said.

Simiu, who has until now specialized in 10km as far as road races go, said he plans to run in more half marathons as he seeks to improve his fitness levels in time for next year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“All this (running in the half marathons) is part of my preparations for Budapest…specifically the 5000m and 10,000m. I am already looking ahead to the national trials. I pray to God that at the start of next year, I will be in top shape and I know everything will be well,” the Valencia Ibercaja 10km champion said.

Simiu will be hoping for a better result than this year’s edition in Oregon, United States where he finished 10th in the men’s 5000m final.

Turning his focus to the StanChart Marathon, the World Indoor finalist had kind words for third-placed finisher Kiplimo who he described as a friend and training partner with whom they have grown in the athletics career.

“I want to also congratulate him for a race well-run. We were conversing during the race at some point and we were motivating each other to keep pushing on and I am happy for him … for finishing third in the same race. We have trained together for a long time and have helped each other in our respective careers,” he said.

In the women’s 21km, Everline Chirchir clocked 1:09:58 to win the race, ahead of Nelly Jeptoo and Edith Jepchumba who timed 1:10:40 and 1:11:03 respectively in second and third.