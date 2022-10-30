Back on Top! Arsenal thrash Nottingham to storm back to EPL apex

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 30 – Substitute Reiss Nelson scored twice in three minutes as Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening to storm back to the top of the English Premier League standings.

Nelson had come on for the injured Bukayo Saka close to halftime and he made his presence felt with a double, adding on to Gabriel Martinelli’s fifth minute goal off Saka’s assist.

Martin Odegard and Thomas Partey scored stunners to seal the victory for the Gunners who moved to 31 points, two ahead of second placed Manchester City who won 1-0 away to Leicester City on Saturday.