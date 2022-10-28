Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pablo Mari in hospital with his wife. PHOTO/Pablo mari/Twitter

Football

Stabbed Arsenal player Mari ‘doing well’ after surgery

Published

ROME, Italy, Oct 28On-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari said Friday that he is recovering from surgery after being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who Arsenal loaned to Monza this summer, underwent a procedure at Milan’s Niguarda hospital after being wounded in the back while shopping with his wife and son on Thursday.

Serie A team Monza said he would remain in hospital for two to three days.

“After the difficult time we had yesterday, my family and I would like to say that thankfully we are doing well and we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of support that we have received,” Mari wrote on social media with a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani said Mari would not return to training for around two months and that the club had asked that Monday’s match with Bologna be postponed as “the team is in shock”.

“Everyone in the team cried last night, they all wanted to visit him but we couldn’t,” Galliani told reporters outside the hospital.

Mari was one of several people attacked in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, by a man apparently suffering from psychological problems who killed one man after grabbing a knife from a shelf.

Monza said in a tweet they were “united in grief” with the family of the supermarket’s employee whose life was taken.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, reportedly after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Taranto.

“We are thinking of the family and friends of the victim to whom we send our deepest condolences,” added Mari.

Ahead of Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday the Premier League team’s coach Mikel Arteta said: “We will be in touch with him, hopefully he is OK.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved