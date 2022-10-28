Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

English Premiership

Liverpool manager Klopp fined Sh4.2mn over Man City red card but escapes ban

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 27 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 (Sh4.2mn) the Football Association said on Thursday but he has avoided a touchline ban following a red card he received during the Reds’ 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

Klopp was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee decided against penalising City’s Bernardo Silva for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The German boss later admitted: “The red card is my fault. I went over the top in the moment…The way I look in this moment is worth a red card.”

Klopp has now been found guilty of improper conduct by an independent panel and handed a £30,000 fine.

England’s governing Football Association, however, could lodge an appeal against that decision once it receives the written reasons from the panel.

An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October.

“The manager accepted his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent regulatory commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.

“This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or the FA following receipt of the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In February last year ,Klopp was fined £45,000 (Sh6.3mn) after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity of referee Kevin Friend and/or implying bias after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved