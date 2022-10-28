Injera, Onyala among seven absentees as Odera names Simbas Repechage squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Collins Injera and Vincent Onyala, all who have been vital for the Kenya Simbas this year, are among six players who have been ruled out of next month’s World Cup qualification Repechage Tournament in Dubai for various reasons.

Injera and compatriot Davis Chenge have been ruled out due to work commitments while youngsters Dominic Coulson and Andrew Matoka are out due to school commitments.

Jone Kubu and Derrick Ashiundu have meanwhile been ruled out of the tournament due to injury while Onyala has been excused from the team as he focuses more on Sevens duties.

Head coach Paul Odera has named a 30-man squad that includes new faces Amon Wamalwa and Joshua Weru, who are set to don the 15s jersey for the first time ever. Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“Amon was with us when we were coaching the U20s. We have tracked his progress and development over the last two years and we were pleased when his health was restored. He is young and has a lot of potential,” said coach Odera.

On Weru he added; “Weru has played rugby since the age of 6 and he has been exposed to good coaching at every stage of his rugby development. A really exciting prospect with very little fear in him and the willingness to work hard. His ball carrying ability and how he conducts himself is of much older player. He also has the right subtle skills to make a difference on attack and defense.”

The SImbas will head out to Dubai for the second shot at qualification for the World Cup after missing out at the Africa Qualifiers. They will face off with USA, Hong Kong and Portugal in a round robin tournament, whose winner qualifiers for the World Cup.

In his squad of 30, nine players played at the 2018 Repechage. They are Patrick Ouko, Ephraim Oduor, Joseph Odero, Malcolm Onsando, George Nyambua, Martin Owilah, Samson Onsomu, Jacob Ojee and Darwin Mukidza. Kenya Simbas celebrate their win over Uganda in the quarter finals of the Rugby Africa Cup.

Odera added that the blend of youth and experience will be the key component in getting the Simbas to qualify.

The team is currently having their final camp at Pembroke House School in Gilgil to get the team in the right frame of mind. “This camp will also assist us to tweak a few areas of our play and get our overseas players to train with the team together after a number of months away,” said the coach.

Kenya Simbas Squad to the RWC Repechage

1.Patrick Ouko,2 Edward Mwaura, 3. Andrew Peter, 4. Eugene Sifuna, 5. Brian Waraba, 6. Teddy Akala, 7. Ephraim Oduor, 8. Joseph Odero, 9. Thomas Okeyo, 10. Brian Otieno, 11. Malcolm Onsando, 12. Clinton Odhiambo, 13. George Nyambua, 14. Daniel Sikuta – Captain, 15. Martin Owilah, 16. Bethwel Anami, 17. Joshua Weru*, 18. Samuel Asati, 19. Brian Tanga, 20. Samson Onsomu, 21. Geoffrey Ominde, 22. Amon Wamalwa*, 23. Jacob Ojee, 24. Timothy Omela, 25. John Okoth, 26. Geoffrey Okwach, 27. Peter Kilonzo, 28. Bryceson Adaka, 29. Beldad Ogeta, 30. Darwin Mukidza, 31. Ian Masheti