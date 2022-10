NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – New Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has arrived at the Kenya National Library Services Headquarters to take over from Amina Mohamed at the helm of the Ministry.

Namwamba arrived a few minutes after 10:30 am and was received by Principal Secretary Joe Okudo before he proceeded for a brief meeting with outgoing Amina.

Namwamba is expected to handed over a Ministerial report later on today and address the media on what his plan is for the ministry.

