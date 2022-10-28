CS Ababu meets with FKF boss Mwendwa as he tackles FIFA suspension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and Secretary General Barry Otieno have met with new Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed in a first step towards the journey towards lifting Kenya’s suspension by FIFA.

Mwendwa and Otieno were at the Ministry Headquarters at the Kenya National Library Services immediately after Ababu was handed reports by outgoing CS Amina Mohamed.

“We have already been in contact with FIFA and we have started the conversation. I am ready to talk to everyone and I will have talks with the FKF officials. I have also received the reports and we will ensure that we listen to everyone. Let us hope that things will go well and we will have white smoke coming off this building soon,” the new CS said. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba receives a report on football from outgoing Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya has been suspended by FIFA since February over government interference after Ababu’s predecessor Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation last year.

She went on to install a Caretaker Committee, which later morphed to a Transition Committee to run the game in the country. Their reports were among those Amina handed over to Ababu as he took office.

The leagues across the country have not yet started, with an apparent ‘vacuum’ existing in the management of the game as Amina’s disbandment still stands by law.

Mwendwa and Otieno exuded confidence that the new CS will listen to their case and make an informed decision on the way forward.

FIFA, in their last letter to Kenya in March, reiterated that the only route to have Kenya back in international football is if and when the Federation, elected last year, is back in office. Sports CS Amina Mohamed with members of the FKF Caretaker COmmittee

So far, Kenya has missed various international tournaments. The senior men’s team Harambee Stars are out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and also missed qualification matches for next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The women’s team Harambee Starlets missed qualifiers for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations while the Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 teams have all missed qualification matches for African tournaments.

At the same time, Vihiga Queens, who won last season’s Women’s Premier League did not play the qualifiers for the Women’s Champions League which begins on Sunday in Morocco while Tusker FC, winners of the FKF Premier League have not played in the Champions League due to the suspension.

Kenya Police FC who had travelled to Rwanda for pre-season training were also barred from playing friendly matches against local teams due to the suspension.

Ababu says solving the situation tops his agenda. New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I have been sufficiently briefed by the CS and I believe I will be paying very keen attention to the measures proposed so that we can find a solution to this gridlock; a solution that is in sync with the call by President William Ruto to adhere to the fidelity of the rule of law,” Namwamba said.

He added; “This is a priority for me and I will start working on it immediately. I promised that on day one I will work on this.”

“We want to engage all stakeholders involved, we want to engage FIFA and we want everyone to be part of a substantive long lasting solution so that football can be what it should be,” he added.