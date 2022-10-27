Connect with us

John Baraza is the new head coach of Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Kakamega Homeboyz appoint John Baraza as new head coach

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – John Baraza says he is excited and ready for the new challenge after FKF Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz announced the two-time Golden Boot winner will be their head coach for the new season.

Homeboyz have announced the appointment of Baraza, to take over from the void left by Bernard Mwalala, and he will be assisted by Peter Okidi, who returns to the team after previously serving in the same capacity.

“I am really excited at this new challenge and of course it is one that I couldn’t turn down. As a coach, you always want to get a new and bigger challenge and of course it is exciting for me to return to the Premier League,” Baraza, who was coaching National Super League side Mara Sugar said.

Baraza joined Mara towards the close of last season and helped them to a top half finish. He had moved to Mara after spending two seasons with Division One side Equity, famously leading them to the semi-finals of the FKF Cup last year.

John Baraza during his stint as Mara Sugar head coach. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The former FKF Premier League Golden Boot winner has handled Sofapaka on numerous occasions, swinging between an assistant and interim coach.

And now, he says he is ready for Homeboyz.

“Homeboyz is a big team and with very good potential looking at how young the squad is. I think this is a challenge that I am ready for. I am up to the task and I know I will do well,” he said.

The tactician added; “The team finished second last season and definitely there is pressure to ensure they maintain the performance. There is only one way; up. So we have our work cut out.”

Baraza will have to build a new squad with some key members of the team having left. David Okoth has joined Police FC, Sylvester Owino is off to Europe while Benjamin Oketch has hang his boots.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But, the coach says he is happy with the personell at his disposal and is sure he will build another winning team at the club.

