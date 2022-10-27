Antetokounmpo spurs unbeaten Bucks over Nets as Nash tossed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 27 – Giannis Antetokounmpo produced his second straight 40-point performance as the Milwaukee Bucks maintained their unbeaten start to the NBA season with a 110-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo single-handedly hauled Milwaukee back into an absorbing clash at Fiserv Forum, scoring 17 points in a third quarter rally which turned a 12-point half-time deficit into a two-point lead.

Antetokounmpo added 17 more points in the fourth quarter to finish with 43 in total as the Bucks pulled clear to wrap up the win and improve to 3-0.

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in his last outing against Houston on Saturday and has averaged 36 point per game this season.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, saw head coach Steve Nash ejected late in the third quarter after an uncharacteristic outburst from the Canadian Hall of Famer.

Nash erupted in fury, apparently angered after officials failed to call a foul on Antetokounmpo after the Bucks star flattened Brooklyn’s Patty Mills.

An incandescent Nash needed to be hustled away from the confrontation by Nets players and coaching staff before heading back to the locker room.

Nash’s ejection came at a time when momentum had swung back towards Milwaukee, who recovered after being pummeled 35-18 in the second quarter to outscore Brooklyn 35-21 in the third.

Brooklyn led by four points when Nash was ejected but Antetokounmpo took over to lead the Bucks to a deserved win.

Kevin Durant led the Nets scoring with 33 points while Kyrie Irving added 27 and Royce O’Neale 12. Ben Simmons finished with four points.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Gary Trent Jr. scored 27 points, including five three-pointers, as the Toronto Raptors handed the Philadelphia 76ers their fourth defeat of the season.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points each for the Sixers, but the visitors were undone by a balanced offensive effort from home side Toronto who had six players in double figures.

Pascal Siakam had 20 points with 13 assists and five rebounds as the Raptors led virtually from start to finish to improve to 3-2.

The Sixers fell to 1-4 with the defeat.

In Detroit, Trae Young poured in 35 points for visiting Atlanta as the Hawks downed the Pistons 118-113.

John Collins added 19 points while De’Andre Hunter finished with 17 for Atlanta. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons scorers with 33 points.

In Cleveland, Orlando’s No.1 draft pick Paolo Banchero excelled with 29 points but could not stop the Magic slipping to a 103-92 defeat to the Cavaliers.

Banchero shot 10-of-19 from the field but the Cavs sealed victory thanks to 22 points from Evan Mobley and 18 from Jarrett Allen.