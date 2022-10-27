All set as Kisumu rolls red carpet for annual Inter-County Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 27 – Preparations to host the 9th Edition Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games are in top gear with Kisumu Governor Nyong’o receiving the Chain, a symbol of authority and power to undertake the roles of a Patron.

The chain was officially handed over to Governor Nyong’o by Embu Governor, the outgoing Kicosca Patron Cecily Mbarire at a ceremony presided over by the Council of Governor’s Chairman for Gender, Youth, Culture, Sports and Social Services and West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin.

The Kicosca games will take place in Kisumu from 14th to 21st January 2023 and is expected to bring in at least 8,000 participants into the lakeside city.

Already, Kisumu has identified the venues and facilities that will offer accommodation to the participants.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kisumu Governor confirmed that Kisumu is more than ready to host the sporting event with a committee already constituted to steer preparations and deliver a successful event.

Nyong’o also reiterated that the games provide County staff with an opportunity to interact and compete in the spirit of ‘friendly rivalry’ aside from building cohesion, teamwork, talent development, and benchmarking on best devolution practices and Cultural diversities.

Mbarire who expressed her elation at the beauty and cleanliness of Kisumu congratulated Governor Nyong’o for the wonderful work.

She urged other counties to participate in the coming games to expand the scope of Kenya citing the importance of sports in the general wellbeing, regional integration, promotion of peace and unity among others.

The Chief guest, Governor Kachapin urged other governors to put into place infrastructure that will attract the hosting of inter County games saying the games provide opportunities for counties to showcase their abilities and improve their economy.

He challenged counties to support the event by putting their best foot forward by developing a culture that encourages sporting activities.

By Ojwang Joe