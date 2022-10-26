Rugby lovers promised full ‘sherehe’ as Impala Floodlit kicks off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Impala RFC chair Charles Ngovi has promised rugby fans nothing short of an entertainment galore when the 38th edition of the Impala Floodlit tournament kicks off this weekend at the Impala Grounds.

Ngovi said it is all systems go at the venue and that they are ready to receive multitude of fans who will be thronging the event to watch their favourite teams in action.

“We are ready for the tournament which has attracted a total of 22 teams, battling in three categories — ladies, universities, and clubs. Everything is in place and the facilities are also in good shape ahead of the competition. We look forward to providing a great rugby experience to all our fans,” Ngovi said.

The tournament makes a return after a two-year break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation or postponement of many sporting activities worldwide.

Billy Odhiambo of KCB and Mike Onsando of Kenya Harlequins with the Impala Floodlit trophy during the tournament draw.

The Impala Floodlit is the curtain raiser to the regular 15s rugby season – the Kenya Cup which features the country’s top rugby clubs.

This year’s event has been boosted by a Ksh 2 million sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) – an amount that Ngovi described as a timely shot in the arm as they intensify their last-minute preparations for the opening weekend of the tournament.

“We are glad to receive this sponsorship from KBL, which will no doubt go a long way in ensuring the proper organization of the tournament. KBL continues to be a major partner of this tournament and we are delighted to have them on board once again for this year’s edition. It speaks to the company’s genuine commitment towards supporting the sport in the country and for that, we are forever grateful,” he said.

KCB captain Curtis Lilako receives the 2019 Impala Floodlit trophy

Speaking at the same time, Tusker Senior Brand Manager Catherine Twesigye expressed her excitement at the return of the tournament and predicted that the different matches will satisfy the appetite of rugby adherents – starved for so long of local action.

“We are delighted to once again renew our partnership with this special tournament that has proven over time to be one of the most eagerly awaited rugby tournaments in the country. I am certain that all rugby fans missed this tournament and we are grateful that it is now coming back after the two-year absence. Our sponsorship is tied to our continued commitment to support the development of the sport and also providing fans an opportunity to interact with our brand,” she said.

Kenya Commercial Bank RFC are the defending champions after winning in 2019 against Menengai Oilers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bankers kick off their campaign against Kenya Harlequins on Saturday.