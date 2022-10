NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Ababu Namwamba says he is ready to serve as Kenya’s new Cabinet Secretary for Sports after Parliament on Wednesday afternoon unanimously approved President William Ruto’s 24 picks for his new Cabinet.

In a tweet, Namwamba says he is ready for the task ahead as he inherits a Ministry he said is in ‘absolute turmoil’ during his vetting before the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments last week.