Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

View of the pitch at the Ruring'u Stadium

Kenya

Nyeri County promises to finish Ruring’u Stadium renovation by end year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Nyeri County Government has promised that the construction of the Ruring’u Stadium will be completed by the end of the year, after almost five years of delay.

Nyeri Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Mwangi has acknowledged the delays in completing the overhaul of the historic stadium, but says they have had a meeting with the contractor and are in agreement to complete the construction of the 20,000-seater facility before December this year.

“Indeed it is true that it is embarrassing that the construction of the stadium is not yet complete five years after it began yet Kirigiti Stadium which is nearly three times the size of Ruring’u is currently in operation,” said Mwangi.

He added; “We had issues with the contractor but my office has worked very hard and pushed the contractor to complete the project and I can assure you that by the end of this year, the stadium will be commissioned.”

The Tartan track has already been laid at the Ruring’u Stadium

Nyeri town Member of Parliament, Duncan Maina had expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of construction of the stadium.

Maina had earlier on said that the onus was on Sports Kenya and County Commissioner’s office to iron out issues that were preventing the contractor from completing the project.

“Ruring’u stadium is one of the projects that are a demonstration of how government projects should not be undertaken. The stadium is an embarrassment to the previous administration because, the retired president laid the foundation stone on June 20, 2017,” he said.

The facility, whose facelift is set to cost the taxpayer Sh450mn is poised to be the biggest sporting facility in the Mount Kenya region.

Due to the high altitude in Nyeri County, the stadium will not only be used to host athletic and football events but it will also be a training ground for budding sporting talents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
The VIP Stand at the Ruring’u Stadium

The facility features a modern changing room, a sports shop, a restaurant and a VIP terrace. The initial plan had also factored in the installation of a surveillance system for the world class sporting facility.

Initially the project was supposed to be completed in December 2020 but has stalled thrice owing to various reasons including delayed payment to the initial contractor.

Last year, construction of the fence stalled following a request from Kikuyu elders who had sought time to perform a ritual at the grounds before uprooting a Mugumo tree that is said to have been planted by former President Daniel Moi in 1978.

-By KNA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved