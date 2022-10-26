Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boston's Jaylen Brown

Basketball

Celtics’ Brown, Rams star Donald quit Kanye West sports agency

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 26 – Boston Celtics ace Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald severed their ties with Kanye West on Tuesday over the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks.

Brown and Donald were two of the highest profile athletes to sign with West’s Donda Sports marketing agency this year.

However, both men said Tuesday they had left the group, citing West’s recent anti-Semitic comments that have also prompted a wave of sponsors and fashion brands to ditch the rapper.

Donald said in a joint statement with his wife Erica that West’s comments were “irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

“The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” the Donalds said.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings.

Celtics star Brown, who had been criticized for comments on Monday which stopped short of outright condemnation of West, meanwhile said he was terminating his relationship with Donda after reflecting further.

“I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For that, I apologize…I have always and will always continue to stand strongly against antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved