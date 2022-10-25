KPA lose to home side COSPN, but progress to BAL qualifiers ‘Elite 16’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Kenya Ports Authority have progressed to the ‘Elite 16’, the second round of qualification for the 2023 Basketball Africa League (BAL) despite losing their second match to home side Club Omnisport de La Police Nationale (COSPN).

The dockers lost to the home side 60-66, but progressed having started their campaign with a 120-37 thrashing of Comoros side Djabal in the three-team Group D.

KPA and COSPN will both be in Pool Two of the Elite 16 which will be played in Cape Town, South Africa between November 22-27.

South Sudan’s Cobra Sport, Ferroviario de Beira of Mozambique and hosts Cape Town Tigers are the other teams in the Pool and will be joined by two others from Group C whose qualification matches are scheduled for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Against hosts COSPN, KPA had hoped to rake in all three points and conclude the trip to Madagascar on a 100pc record, but they were punished for minor mistakes.

Livio Ratianarivo hit a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the home side with Orlando Rahajaniaina earning a game high 15 points and Elly Randriamampionona sinking 14 to add on to the haul.

KPA paid the ultimate price for a poor second half, having enjoyed an eight-point lead, going to the half time break 32-24 ahead.

They allowed too many turnovers and were not clean on the boards, with COSPN pushed by their home fans to take advantage.

Ken Wachira was KPA’s highest scorer with 13 points while Anthony Kidong’o had 10.