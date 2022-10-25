Here is the list of roads to be closed for this Sunday’s Nairobi StanChart Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Organizers have announced roads that will be closed for this Sunday’s Nairobi StanChart Marathon, which will be flagged off at the Uhuru Gardens.

From Saturday midnight, all roads leading into the Southern Bypass will be closed for the route of the marathon which will include the main event, the 42km race.

Those affected include sections of Ngong Road, Langata Road and ICD Mombasa Road, all leading into the Southern Bypass.

Making the announcement, Nairobi Traffic official Mary Kiae said normal traffic flow will resume at 1:30pm after conclusion of all the races.