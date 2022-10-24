Connect with us

Former national team captain Steve Tikolo during his unveiling as head coach of Nigeria cricket team. PHOTO/NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION.

Cricket

Kenya cricket legend Tikolo appointed head coach of Nigeria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Former national cricket team captain Steve Tikolo has been appointed as the new head coach of the Nigerian national team.

In a statement, the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) announced that the former Tanzanian cricket team head coach has signed an initial two-year contract and will double up as the high performance manager.

“Following the re-structuring of the coaching department in the Federation, Tikolo will head the Senior Men’s team to be assisted by our National Coach Mr. Uthe Clive Ogbimi, while other coaching structures will remain the same,” the federation said.

Tikolo’s latest appointment marks another milestone in his coaching career, which began in 2012 when he was the batting coach for the Ugandan national team.

The right-handed middle order batsman, who captained Kenya to a historic semi-final appearance at the 2003 World Cup, has also coached the national Under-19 side as well as the Ugandan national team.

Tikolo’s first assignment as head coach will be at next month’s ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional qualifiers in Rwanda where the Nigerians will be battling in Group B alongside Ghana, Mozambique, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and Eswatini.

“He will meet with other indigenous coaches and the Technical Director as he continues to familiarize with his new environment. His initial contract will run for 2 years with his first opportunity to meet with the senior team players when they resume camp on the 31st of October 2022,” the federation added.

