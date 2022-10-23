NOCK to hold December holiday camp to prepare for Africa Youth Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will organize a holiday camp in December to prepare a team for the 2023 African Youth Games which will be staged in Congo Brazzaville next Easter.

The training camps maximise school holidays to prepare the targeted athletes in high performance environments which they might not find in school.

The Games have not been held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were due to be staged in Egypt, but the latter pulled out, with Brazzaville given the hosting rights on the sidelines of the General Assembly of Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Seoul, South Korea.

The African Youth Games is a multi-sport event held every four years as a prelude to the Summer Youth Olympics.

The Games are organised by ANOCA (Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa) and are targeted at young African athletes, both girls and boys of 14–18 years, with about 30 sports codes.

Kenya has participated in the last two editions in Gaborone and Algiers, improving their medal tally from 11 to 15 between the two Games.

At the same time, the African Beach Games have also been confirmed to take place in Tunis, Tunisia in the second half of the year.

In preparations, NOC-K is planning to host a national beach games festival at the coastal strip in the first quarter of 2023, predominantly to identify teams to prepare for the continental and world games later in the year.

The sports program for the World Games has been released and it is expected that the African event will follow the same.

The sports include Aquathlon, Beach Handball, Beach Soccer, Beach Tennis, Beach Volley 4×4, Beach Waterpolo, Beach Wrestling, Individual Kata, Expression Kiteboarding and Open Water Swimming 5km. Four additional sports will be added and confirmed in due course.