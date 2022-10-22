Connect with us

Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City's win over Brighton

English Premiership

Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 22Erling Haaland returned Manchester City to winning ways in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Saturday evening.

Normal service was resumed at the Etihad as City moved to within a point of the top with Haaland taking his tally for the season to 22.

The Norwegian failed to score for the first time in 10 games at club level at Anfield last weekend, but quickly made amends by showing his immense pace and power to latch onto Ederson’s long ball, round Robert Sanchez and barrel Adam Webster off the ball to tap into an empty net.

Haaland then smashed home his 17th Premier League goal of the campaign from the penalty spot.

Brighton are still to win under new boss Roberto De Zerbi but did push the champions back after the break when Leandro Trossard fired in at the near post.

But another piece of City brilliance, this time from Kevin De Bruyne, killed the game off as the Belgian curled in from outside the box.

Everton ended a run of three straight defeats by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return from injury is a huge boost for Frank Lampard’s men and the England international showed quick feet to fire home his first goal of the season early on.

Anthony Gordon then tapped in the second just after the hour mark before Dwight McNeil rounded off the scoring six minutes from time.

Victory lifts the Toffees above Palace on goal difference into 11th.

Manchester United have the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into the top four when the sides face off later in Saturday’s marquee game.

