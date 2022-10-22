KCB to start Floodies title defence against Quins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 22 – The 2019 Impala Floodlit champions KCB RC will begin their title defence against Kenya Harlequins in the first quarter final of the 2022 edition, on the 29th of October at the Impala Club.

This was revealed during the tournament draw held at the Impala Club earlier today, in other matches in the club category, Nondies will face fellow championship side and hosts Impala RFC.

The third quarter-final will feature a Nakuru derby, with 2022 Kenya Cup finalists Menengai Oilers facing neighbours Nakuru RFC.

The last quarter final in the clubs’ competition will see Strathmore Leos face Blak Blad RFC from Kenyatta University.

In the women’s competition, hosts Impala Women play Maseno University, with the Northern Suburbs taking on RuckIt. The women’s competition will take place on the 5th and 12th of November 2022. Club representatives from Nondies, KCB RFC, Impala, Blak Blad and Kenya Harlequins

Defending universities champions Strathmore Leos II, will take on USIU in the first quarter finals, with Kenya Cup side, Catholic Monks facing Blak Blad II, the Daystar Falcons take on Mean Machine with the Kenya U20 national side facing Nakuru Universities combined.

Speaking on the tournament preparations during the draw ceremony, Impala Chairman Charles Ngovi said;

“We are excited to host you here today as we draw a step closer to the tournament kick off, preparations are in full gear, the pitch is in pristine condition, we are finalizing repairs on the stands and lights to ensure that both fans and players enjoy a world class experience.” He said.

On his part, tournament director Daniel Ndaba said, “The matches will kick off at around 11AM on all three weekends, we will also have special exhibition matches, with the veterans playing on the first weekend and Nairobi School facing Lenana School on the second weekend.”

“We have so far partnered with Tusker and Capital FM to ensure we deliver a world class experience. There shall be an entertainment village where fans can enjoy food and drink as well as watch international matches, including the Simbas at the World Cup repechage and the autumn series tours.” He added.

The tournament tickets are available for KES 300 in advance on www.kenyabuzz.com and KES 400 at the gate.