Drifting star Daham promises to continue mentoring talents in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Middle East drifting racer Ahmad Daham has promised to continue helping interested Kenyans to grow their skills and craft in the sport.

Daham said he will always be on hand to provide useful tips to any upcoming drifter through his social media platforms.

“In the morning, we were checking up on some cars…tire pressure and what set up they are using as well as any modifications they need to make to take their drifting to the next level. Most of them have my contacts on WhatsApp and Instagram and I told them that any technical assistance they need, I will always be available to help,” the Dubai-based driver said.

The Red Bull athlete has been in the country since Monday to undertake a series of mentorship workshops with the aim of promoting and growing drifting in the country as a mainstream sport.

Ahmad Daham puts on a show in his Lexus RC F at KICC. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHANA.

He has interacted with various motorsports enthusiasts in the country, including top rally driver Karan Patel, upcoming drifters as well as builders and tuners.

Daham, who graduated from university with an undergraduate degree in management information systems, also gave a career talk at the University of Nairobi on Friday.

On Saturday, he was at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for the Red Bull Car Park Drifting academy where he tutored local drifters on how to improve on their technique behind the wheel.

Reflecting on the session, Daham noted that drifting can become a huge sport in the country with the right support and dedication. Ahmad Daham in action in his Lexus RC F during the Red Bull Car Park Drifting academy at KICC. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHANA

“They were way better than I had expected especially when it comes to their driving skills. Maybe, most of the cars were not suitable for something like this but that is understandable considering it was the first time for many of them. There were three or four drivers who really shocked me in terms of their potential. They now only need a bit more experience,” Daham, whose first drifting assignment was in 2011, said.

The drift racer also put on a show for those in attendance in his state-of-the-art Lexus RC F racecar – nicknamed Katana (Japanese word meaning Sword of the Samurai).

Fans take in the action during the Red Bull Car Park Drifting academy at KICC. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHANA.

Humbled by the wild cheers from the crowd, Daham described his visit to Kenya as the best time of his life in a long time.

“Thank you to everyone who came to see me today and to those who have brought me here. Everyone was so welcoming and everywhere I went, everyone fell in love with the car. Looking at the fanbase here today, I think it is going to be huge in Kenya. With Red Bull Kenya pushing on, I believe the Car Park Drifting will be a big thing in Kenya in the years to come. I can say we achieved what we wanted to do,” he said.