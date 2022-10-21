On the first morning I will place a call to Infantino to reverse FIFA ban– Namwamba

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba says his first task when sworn in as the new boss at Kencom House is to initiate a phone-call to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to reverse Kenya’s suspension from international football.

Speaking on Friday evening as he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments for his vetting, Namwamba has admitted that he inherits a ministry that is in what he termed as an absolute mess.

“Should I be cleared to assume office, I am determined to move with haste and start cleaning the mess, starting with the FIFA ban. If I was to be sworn into office, my first morning, I will be on phone with Gianni infantino to reverse the FIFA ban on FKF and Harambee Stars,” Namwamba told the Committee, Chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Kenya has been on suspension by FIFA since February 2022, after outgoing CS Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation for alleged malpractices and financial impropriety.

The outgoing CS has since held back on engaging talks with FIFA, who insisted the only way to lift the suspension is to have the Federation back into office.

Namwamba says he is concerned with the ban, and notes he will bring in a solution.

“I have a good view of the sporting terrain. I am not under any illusion as to the state of this terrain at the moment it is in absolute turmoil. As we speak right now football in limbo, having been suspended by FIFA, the Badminton Federation is banned; the whole area is in total chaos,” Namwamba says.

Currently, the start of the FKF Premier League has been delayed as clubs revolted against CS Amina’s Transition Committee, and will now wait on Ababu’s first course of action.