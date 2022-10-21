I dream of meeting Eliud Kipchoge, says author of book that inspired World Record run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Brad Stulberg, the author of the book ‘Practice of Groundedness’ which Eliud Kipchoge said he read prior to breaking his World Record at the Berlin Marathon says he feels honoured to have played a role in the piece of history, and says he dreams of meeting the athletics legend.

Always, before a big race, Kipchoge who is known as ‘The Philosopher’ among his peers always reads a book to help motivate him. Before the Ineos 1:59 run, he was reading Atomic Habits, by James Clear.

And, before going for the 2:01:09 run in Berlin, Kipchoge said he was reading Stulberg’s book.

“It was beyond a delight to hear that Eliud read Practice of Groundedness and found it motivating and inspiring prior to smashing the world record at the Berlin Marathon. I’ve followed Eliud’s career for a very long time and I’ve been an enormous fan, not only of his greatness as a runner but also his thoughtfulness, dedication to excellence, and humility as a human being,” Stulberg told Capital Sports.

He adds; “Hearing that this book inspired Eliud was a very special moment for me; you could even call it a career high.”

According to Stulberg, his book focuses on how to build a foundation of inner strength from which sustainable excellence can emerge and flourish. Eliud Kipchoge enjoying a book at his Kaptagat Training camp. PHOTO/Eliud Kipchoge/Twitter

“The inspiration for writing the book was realizing that we focus a lot on bright and shiny objects, but that true excellence (and fulfillment) comes from nourishing deeper qualities, which the book touches upon,” he says.

He adds; “I also wanted to write a book that combines modern science, ancient wisdom, and daily practice and habits. You never know what will happen when you publish a book and put it out into the world. It takes on a life of its own. I am very happy that so many people are reading, discussing, and finding the book valuable.”

It is from such tenets of the book that Kipchoge picked motivation and went on to lower his world record with an imperious performance on the streets of Berlin.

“I have been following Eliud’s career for over a decade! I am a big fan of athletics. I can remember where I was when Eliud ran 1:59:40 at the INEOS challenge! And I’ve also watched many of his other major marathons and Olympic victories. He’s long been an inspiration to me,” Stulberg says.

He adds; “He is one of the greatest athletes to ever step foot on the planet, hands-down. As a person, he is so thoughtful and humble and lives such a simple life. He’s a real role-model.” Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin marathon in World Record time. PHOTO/Courtesy

“I would love to meet Eliud one day. I would thank him for being such an inspiration to so many, and also encourage him to keep going on his charitable projects to build libraries all over Kenya.”

Kipchoge’s next big ambition, apart from running two of the six major marathons he still has pending on his bucketlist is becoming the first man to win three Marathon Olympic titles in a row.

And Stulberg believes he can and he will make history in Paris 2024.

“If I had to offer one thing, it would be that regardless of the result, he ought to be proud. The goal is the path and the path is the goal, and Eliud has shown the world what it means to walk the path with grace and grit,” he says.