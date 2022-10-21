AK ‘scared’ to fete athletes due to doping outbreak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have admitted they are ‘scared’ to organise a gala award for best-performing Kenyan athletes due to the increasing cases of doping affecting the country.

Chief Administrative Officer Susan Kamau said the federation have had to shelve plans to fete best-performing Kenyan athletes due to fears over the widespread cases of anti-doping violations within the sector.

“Every time I open my computer and read the messages; I get shocked. In the past, we arranged award galas for our athletes to celebrate their achievements. We no longer have anything to celebrate because months after we arrange these gala awards to fete certain athletes, we receive information that they have been banned due to doping,” Kamau said.

An athletics powerhouse, Kenya has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons as more of its athletes are slapped with suspensions or bans owing to use of prohibited substances.

The latest culprit is two-time Rotterdam Marathon champion Marius Kipserem who was yesterday banned for three years for using the banned substance EPO.

The athlete admitted responsibility for the adverse finding and accepted the consequences.

AK’s head of anti-doping programmes Charlotte Kurgoy addresses participants at the seminar in Nyeri. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Commenting on the latest cases, Kamau advised athletes to work closely with the Kenya Doctors’ Network (KDN) to avoid using prohibited substances unconsciously.

“We encourage athletes to go through a Kenya Doctors Network who can argue for you when necessary. They are better placed to administer safe medication that might not land you in trouble with the anti-doping agencies,” Kamau said.

Kamau was speaking on Friday in Nyeri during an anti-doping seminar for athletes and coaches in the Central Kenya region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another issue highlighted during the seminar was a retirement plan for athletes to which participants were encouraged to enlist for a pension scheme.

“We have signed with CPF to address athletes pension scheme. Coaches should encourage athletes to join the scheme. Next, we will be the coaches and then the officials. We are in the process of registering managers. As your athlete pens a contract please get involved. We shall consider the first contract an athlete sign as the valid one,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, AK head of anti-doping programmes Charlotte Kurgoy warned that coaches will also be held culpable for their athletes found guilty of doping offences.

“Going forward even coaches will be held responsible in cases where athletes are found culpable of violating anti-doping rules. We should encourage athletes to file their whereabouts and teach them how to do it on their own. When an athlete is banned the coach and the whole country are equally affected,” she said.