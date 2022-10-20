Connect with us

Tanzania players celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup quarters. PHOTO/FIFA

Football

Tanzania qualify for Under-17 Women’s World Cup quarters on debut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – While Kenya remains rooted in suspension by world football governing body FIFA, neighbours Tanzania are making strides globally, as their women’s team made it to the quarter finals of the Under-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup on their debut.

The Tanzanian girls earned the ticket after coming from behind to hold Canada to a 1-1 draw in their final group match.

The single point saw them finish the group phase with four points, having picked their first ever victory against France. Against Canada, they started well with Ubamba having a shot from range saved by the keeper before they had another effort with a header from a corner.

However, they found themselves trailing after just 14 minutes when Amanda Allen converted a penalty after 14 minutes.

The goal gave the Canadians a boost of confidence and Allen came close with a shot on the turn from the edge of the area, but the keeper made a fingertip save.

But, Tanzania gave a fight and they levelled the scoring when Veronica Mapunda curled the ball into the net after the Canadian backline struggled to clear from a corner.

They will take on Colombia in their quarter final tie on Friday. Nigeria have also made the quarters, and will take on the United States.

