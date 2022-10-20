Okal joins KPA in Madagascar as dockers seek BAL qualification

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Kenya Morans forward Ariel Okall has linked up with Kenya Ports Authority ahead of this weekend’s Basketball Africa League qualifying tournament in Madagascar.

Okal has spent the last season in Uganda where he helped Namuwongo Blazers reach the final of their league play-offs, but now switches attention to representing his former employers. Aluta Continua…#BAL pic.twitter.com/P66J3kjXlO— Ariel Okall (@th3doctor15) October 19, 2022

The dockers will contest for two qualification slots from Group D alongside host team Club Omnisport de La Police Nationale, Djabal of Comoros, Vixens Foxes of Zimbabwe, Dekedaha of Somalia and Roche Bois Warriors of Mauritius.

Head coach Sammy Kiki says the team is prepared to do well, having been in camp for close to a month. KPA players hurdle together during a past match. PHOTO/.Timothy Olobulu

“This time round we are well prepared. We have experience from our first participation and definitely we picked lessons. We thank the club’s management because they have done everything possible to see to it that we are ready and prepared,” Kiki said.

The dockers will start their campaign against Roche Bois on Friday, before playing Djabal on Saturday and hosts COSPN on Sunday.

The top two sides from the group will progress to the Elite 16 where teams will be divided into two groups of eight teams each. The top three from each of the groups qualify for the final tournament.