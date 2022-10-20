Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maxine Wahome cruising in her Ford Fiesta Rally 3

Kenya

Kenyan youngins battle for points as Africa Rally Championship heads to Zambia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The KQ-Safaricom sponsored quartet of McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Jeremiah Wahome and Maxine Wahome are among the eight drivers eligible to score FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) points in the Lusaka based season-closing Sarago Zambia International Motor Rally this weekend.

With a maximum 30 points at stake in respective ARC categories, the four will also be looking to end their lower tier categories on a high.

Jeremiah, a former British Formula 3 racer, will be going for the jugular against leader and compatriot Hamza Anwar in the battle for ARC Junior points.

Jeremy led the category prior to the penultimate ARC Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally but Hamza’s fine form in Kigali leapfrogged him to the summit following a credible third overall podium finish.

All that Hamza needs to do to seal the coveted ARC Junior title in his maiden spirited campaign is to win the category in which he will bag an unassailable 111points to his credit.

Jeremy, on the other hand will also be crowned the African Junior  rally champion with an unconquerable 108points should he rack up the category win in the Zambia Motor Sports Association (ZMSA) organised round.

McRae Kimathi -who won this title last year to secure a full campaign in Europe -based Junior WRC rounds- cannot be taken lightly as he is well in contention albeit slim chances.

Kimathi junior currently sits third on the ARC Junior log with 70points behind Hamza (81) and Jeremy (78). But he will only retain the title if he wins the class; hoping that Hamza and Jeremy finish outside the top four and two respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In ARC3, it’s a different story given that leader Jeremiah and second placed McRae will be going for each other’s jugular.

Jeremiah has a three-point advantage over McRae; so whoever finishes ahead of the other will be crowned the champion in class.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved