Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon

Athletics

Have you voted for Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon? Here’s how you can

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The Kenyan duo of Faith Kipyegon and Eliud Kipchoge have both been nominated for the World Athletics Awards, and fans have a role to play in the final tally of who will be crowned 2022’s best.

Kipyegon had a successful 2022 season, coming 0.3seconds close to breaking the 1500m World Record on top of winning the World title and Diamond Trophy.

Kipchoge has also had an imperious 2022 campaign, reducing his World Record in the Marathon by 30 seconds in Berlin and also set the Course Record at the Tokyo Marathon.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50pc of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25pc of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To vote for Faith Kipyegon:

To vote for Eliud Kipchoge:

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved