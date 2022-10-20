Have you voted for Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon? Here’s how you can

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The Kenyan duo of Faith Kipyegon and Eliud Kipchoge have both been nominated for the World Athletics Awards, and fans have a role to play in the final tally of who will be crowned 2022’s best.

Kipyegon had a successful 2022 season, coming 0.3seconds close to breaking the 1500m World Record on top of winning the World title and Diamond Trophy.

Kipchoge has also had an imperious 2022 campaign, reducing his World Record in the Marathon by 30 seconds in Berlin and also set the Course Record at the Tokyo Marathon.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50pc of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25pc of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

To vote for Faith Kipyegon: Female Athlete of the Year nominee



Retweet to vote for Faith Kipyegon in the #AthleticsAwards. pic.twitter.com/8Rw1hnohxn— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 12, 2022