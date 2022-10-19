Will Mathare United, Vihiga Bullets be part of the 2022-23 FKF PL season?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Chances that the 2021-22 FKF Premier League season will be made null and void look continuously high, with Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets warming up to participating in the new season.

The two clubs who were relegated at the end of last season were represented in Monday’s meeting of 14 FKF Premier League club Chief Executive Officers, with Mathare’s Jectone Obure even being elected as the organizing secretary of the League secretariat.

Mathare were relegated after dishing out three consecutive walkovers while Vihiga finished second from bottom, to face the axe.

APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco were the teams to have earned promotion from the 201-22 NSL.

In the meeting, FC Talanta, Nzoia Sugar and Bandari sent their apologies while Kakamega Homeboyz did not respond to invites. None of the sides who won promotion from the Super League last season was invited for the meeting.

This was a second meeting following up on an initial one last month, that decided to boycott any league run by the Sports Ministry installed FKF Transition Committee whose term ended on Saturday.

FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno was also invited for the meeting, the best sign yet that the ousted Federation officials will be back in office. Embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa and Secretary General Barry Otieno with Kasarani Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni

The CEO’s have since stated that the league, which has been postponed a myriad times by the outgoing Transition Committee will kick off either on the weekend of November 12 or 20.

Among the resolutions made by the meeting include the activation of the player registration system to be activated on 20th Oct to 22nd Nov to allow clubs update all player registration done in the recent past, as well as legitimize new transfers.

Teams had previously registered new players, but did so manually with the Committee as they did not have access to the FIFA Connect system used by the Federation to register players.

At the same time, the CEOs agreed that any team which will be top of the standings by June 30 will earn the right to represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League, if the season will not have wrapped by then, to enable the Federation meet the CAF deadline.

At the same time, clubs agreed to expand its secretariat to include a Vice Chair (Chris M’mbwanga – Kenya Police FC), Organizing Secretary (Jectone Obureh-Mathare United) and Co-Secretary (Lynda Ambiyo – Kariobangi Sharks). Sports Disputes Tribunal chair John Ohaga during a previous hearing. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Earlier on, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had ruled that the Committees formed by the Sports Ministry did not have legal mandate to constitute any committees or judicial bodies as it was not within their mandate.

According to the John Ohaga-led Tribunal, only the Federation had mandate to constitute the bodies while the Committee’s sole task was to run the leagues. The Transition and Caretaker Committees had constituted Judicial bodies, as well as committees that included appointment of referees.

In essence this put to doubt the legality of last season.

The football community now awaits a formal communication from the new Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, once he takes office.

Namwamba has previously said he would wish for Kenya’s suspension to be lifted by FIFA, and that will only happen when and if the Federation is brought back into office, having been hounded out by outgoing CS Amina Mohamed last year.