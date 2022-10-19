Wangai ready to ‘hit some balls’ as Safari Golf Tour tees off in Uganda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Kenyan golfer C.J. Wangai says it has been a long time coming for the Safari Golf Tour series, which kicks off this weekend with the Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Wangai said Kenyan players have been waiting for so long to get back on the golf course and predicted a titanic battle with their Ugandan counterparts as the fifth season of the annual event tees off.

“Speaking on behalf of all professional golfers in Kenya, I can say that we have been looking forward to this day…we have been yearning for it. We are really happy; we have been preparing for the Safari Tour and now is the time,” Wangai, also the chair of Professional Golfers of Kenya, said.

The Safari Tour is the precursor to the prestigious Kenya Open Championship, which is part of the DP World Tour and attracts the who-is-who as far as global golf is concerned.

Wangai said the seven-leg series will provide Kenyan golfers with the much-needed game time as they prepare to battle golfers from other parts of the world at the Kenya Open.

“Over the years, Safari Tour has helped us improve on our performances and our numbers. Therefore, we are looking forward to a very competitive season. We are going to play in different golf courses and in different settings and this will improve our mindset especially when you are playing competitively,” he explained.

Kenyan golfer CJ Wangai poses with golf balls at the Muthaiga Golf Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHANA.

Wangai added: “I know most of us have probably set their eyes on the Kenya Open. It is only a few months away and the guys we are competing against have played at least 15 matches since the last edition of the Kenya Open. So, Safari Tour has come in handy and we are ready, starting with this weekend’s Uganda Open.”

He was speaking on Wednesday afternoon during the official launch of the series at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Echoing Wangai’s sentiments was Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Tournament Director Patrick Obath who revealed that many would-be participants have been making inquiries about the event.

“This series has grown over the years to become a very major asset for professional golfers in Kenya. I know that the professionals have been looking forward to it. There has been pressure to increase the number of events to 15 or 16. We are heading… there when we get more sponsorship and the partners are able to see the value of the Safari Golf Tour,” he said.

Obath also lamented over the post-Covid period that has financially affected many corporates, making it difficult for KOGL to secure as many partnerships on time as they would have loved to.

“This period has been very difficult for many organisations and in terms of finding sponsors, it has taken us a bit of sometime…even in getting commitments. We have some organisations who have promised to work with us and so we took a leap of faith and decided to start with the sponsorship we have received from the government rather than start early and take a long break in within. In future, as the economy picks up and improve, we hope to start early,” he said. KOGL tournament director Patrick Obath during the launch of the Safari Tour Golf series at Muthaiga Golf Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHANA.

The series pits players from Kenya and Uganda although other professional golfers from the continent will be allowed to compete.

The first two events in Uganda and Limuru Country Club come with prize purse of Ksh 2 million, which will increase to Ksh 2.5 million for subsequent events and Ksh 3 million for the finale at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 11-15 next year.

Safari Golf Tour schedule

24th-28th October: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa

5th – 9th November: Limuru Country Club

26th – 30th November: Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County

1st – 2nd January: Great Rift Valley Lodge

14th – 18th January: Sigona Golf Club

4th – 8th February: Karen Country Club