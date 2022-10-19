No Retreat, no surrender: Karan’s rallying cry ahead of Machakos race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Despite relinquishing his lead in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) standings, rally driver Karan Patel insists he will fight for the title to the end.

Karan fell to second place on the drivers’ standings after he was forced to retire early from last weekend’s Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) Bamba Rally in Kilifi.

CRC Racing Team’s Jasmeet Chana climbed to first place with 187 points after finishing second in Kilifi, behind winner Raaji Singh Bharij.

“I am looking forward to the next two races…it is not over until it is over. We don’t give up until it is over. Anything can happen to anyone. It is unfortunate we couldn’t finish the race in Kilifi but we will continue to push the way we have been doing and try to win the next two races,” Karan, who now lies second with 167 points, said.

A title for Bharij – who only needs to finish the next two rounds of competition to be crowned champion – would be a blow for Karan who has been sitting atop the log for majority of the season.

Karan Patel in a past race in his Ford Fiesta R5. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Nonetheless, Karan said he does not regret the latest turn of events.

“I wouldn’t say that I would do things differently because everything happens for a reason. We are grateful for the much that we have achieved so far. In all honesty, no body can go back in time; so, it is no point thinking about things we could have done differently. We continue to make the right decisions and to see how far they take us forward,” he said.

Part of the rally driver’s plan to cross Kenyan borders and compete in several international competitions in Europe and other areas of the world.

“We are looking to take part in the European rounds of the World Rally Championship depending on the sponsorship and our budget. We hope we will be allowed to participate in some races abroad from our sponsors,” Karan said.

The rally driver was on Monday signed up as a Red Bull athlete, which he says has given him fresh impetus to push himself to a higher level as far as his racing career is concerned.

“Obviously, we don’t slow down now. If anything, we will push harder to take this sport to the next level. As you know, there is a lot I already do to already make myself a high performing driver. Therefore, we will see what else we can do to move to the next level,” he said.

Karan credited a strong family bond and support for spurring him thus far.

“I wouldn’t have reached here without their support of my dad and mom. It is seldom to have both of your parents attending as many events as possible. And, now there is my wife who has to accept that half the time I am never there with her because of motorsports. I am thankful for her being able to live with it,” he said.

The penultimate round of the local rally season, organized by Rallye Sports Club, will be held next month in Machakos.