Homeboyz RFC pull out of 2022-23 Kenya Cup season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Homeboyz RFC will not take part in the 2022-23 Kenya Cup season, a statement from chairman Mike Rabar has said.

The club has written to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) communicating their decision not to play in the Kenya Cup this season, saying they have instead chosen to change their strategy and focus on development.

Capital Sports understands that tough financial times might have informed their decision not to play this season.

“The Homeboyz Rugby Club Board has revised its strategy and chosen to focus predominantly on Grass Root Rugby. We no longer wish to partake in the premiership Kenya Cup season, 2022-2023,” a letter from Rabar, addressed to the Union stated.

It further added; “The Board believes that we could make more impact in the game of Rugby by investing at its developmental stage. We shall hereby extend our focus to supporting our Rugby Academy and growth of the game at the Grass-Root level, where we believe support is much needed.”

Homeboyz were due to take Mwamba RFC on the opening weekend on November 26. Their departure now leaves the top tier with 11 teams.

The Kenya Cup fixtures and dates were revealed on Tuesday and will now have 11 teams including promoted sides Catholic Monks and Mean Machine. Matches will be played on a one off, round robin format with the top four sides at the close of the league phase qualifying for the semifinal playoffs.

The bottom two sides at the close of the regular season will be relegated to the second tier KRU Championship.

The Eric Shirley Shield, which, in recent seasons has served as the Kenya Cup reserve league, returns for the first time since the COVID19 disrupted 2019/20 season.