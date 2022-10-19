Connect with us

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

English Premiership

Arsenal boss Arteta tries to stay calm on ‘heated’ touchline

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 19Mikel Arteta admitted on Tuesday his behaviour on the touchline can “get heated” as the Arsenal boss accepted it is important for managers to keep their emotions under control.

Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper behaviour by the Football Association following the Liverpool manager’s red card during the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp was sent to the stands for his angry reaction towards referee Anthony Taylor and one of his assistants after Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was not awarded a foul following a challenge by Bernardo Silva.

The German’s behaviour and City manager Pep Guardiola’s heated interactions with Liverpool fans in the stand behind during the same game have increased the spotlight on Premier League bosses on the touchline.

Arteta was involved in a heated row with Klopp during Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield in November 2021, with the Spaniard restrained by his coaching staff after confronting the Liverpool manager.

Arteta knows emotions will run high in the dugout, but acknowledged bosses must set a better example.

“We do have a responsibility, not only to the referees, but to the game and the way we want it to be played and respected,” Arteta said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

“I have enough with my behaviour. I am trying to do the right thing for our club. It is very intense. It gets heated.”

Arteta believes the VAR system has added to the pressure on managers with controversial reviews creating extra flashpoints in the heat of battle.

“There are moments you have seen in the last few games where VAR has to step in and there is a lot of controversy and a lot of moments when the result is in the air because it spins on a decision,” Arteta said.

“It is not easy to manage, but we have a huge responsibility. If I have to watch myself on a camera after a match, there are probably things I would do differently.

“But once you are there, the way you talk, even to your own players, you might do it differently.

“It is something we have to learn. We are all conscious of it. Sometimes the heat of the game makes you behave in certain ways.”

