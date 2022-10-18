Two more Kenyan athletes nabbed in anti-doping web as AK vow stern action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Two more Kenyan athletes have been handed provisional suspensions by the Athletics Integrity Unite after their samples returned positive tests for banned substances.

Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira is suspended for the presence of Norandrosterone while Kenneth Kiprop Renju has been provisionally suspended for the presence of Methasterone.

Just last week, four Kenyans were nabbed in the anti-doping web, two being handed three-year bans while two more are on provisional suspensions.