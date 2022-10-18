Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A French Senate enquiry into chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in May in Paris concluded Wednesday the problems were caused by a "string of dysfunctions" in the organisation, rather than Liverpool supporters as claimed by the government

Football

Independent report accuses French police of criminal assault at Champions League final

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 18Treatment of fans at the Champions League final in Paris “constituted criminal assault”, according to an independent report chaired by Professor Phil Scraton, who also led an investigation into the Hillsbrough disaster.

The final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France was delayed by more than half an hour as supporters struggled to get through bottlenecks accessing the ground and were repelled by teargas fired by French police.

A French Senate enquiry in July blamed a lack of preparation by French authorities and competition organisers UEFA, as well as poorly-executed security arrangements for the chaos that ensued.

For many Liverpool fans the scenes brought back memories of a crush at Hillsbrough in 1989 that resulted in the fatality of 97 supporters.

The report found that the experience of Hillsbrough led to collective action from Liverpool fans to avert a tragedy with no lives lost in the French capital.

“Persistent, random police assaults on fans, and unprovoked deployment of tear gas on men, women and children trapped in confined spaces, was reckless and dangerous. It constituted criminal assault,” the report stated.

“Sustained failure in crowd management severely compromised the health and well-being of fans.

“It is clear from fans’ statements that they were put at risk by aggressive policing, ineffectual safety measures and a failure to implement comprehensive stadium safety management plans based on risk management principles.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paris was awarded the final in February after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of hosting rights due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Stade de France is due to host events at next year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games.

Fans were also preyed upon in violent attacks leaving the stadium by local gangs.

“It is difficult to comprehend the sequence of events that constituted the debacle in Paris, leaving so many people physically injured, psychologically harmed and financially compromised,” said Scraton, a law professor at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Men, women and children were subjected to unprovoked, indiscriminate police violence including tear gas and baton assaults, together with robbery at knife-point by local gangs.”

UEFA’s own independent report into the organisational failings at the final is due next month.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved