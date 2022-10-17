0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 17 – Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League now stands at four points after Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The Reds are still 14 points off the top but showed signs of a return to form as Mohamed Salah’s strike kept their title aspirations alive.

Tottenham are now level on points with City after beating Everton 2-0 and Chelsea’s fine form under Graham Potter continued with victory by the same scoreline at Aston Villa.

But Erik ten Hag’s call for Manchester United to be more clinical fell on deaf ears as the Red Devils were held 0-0 at home by Newcastle.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Life in Liverpool yet

Jurgen Klopp began the weekend bemoaning the inability of Liverpool to compete with Manchester City’s resources after the champions added Erling Haaland to a star-studded squad that have won four Premier League titles in five years.

But Klopp’s men again proved a match for the English champions, extending their unbeaten run against City to five games.

The Reds were more like their old selves at Anfield, with City never given time to settle into their rhythm and held scoreless for the first time in the league since March.

Salah netted his first league goal since August and said he is refusing to give up on the title.

A run of just two wins in their opening eight league games of the season has given Liverpool a mountain to climb.

But they came from 14 points back at one stage last season to take the title race down to the wire before missing out to City by just a single point.

Arsenal show their mettle

With all eyes on Anfield, Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Leeds in bizarre circumstances went under the radar.

The game was delayed by about 40 minutes after a power outage cut the referee’s communication with the VAR officials.

Once the action got under way, VAR was busy as Patrick Bamford missed a second-half penalty for Leeds and had another spot-kick overturned on review.

But Arsenal passed another test of their mettle in the title race by seeing the game out after Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike.

“We put ourselves in big trouble,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “But then when you get into those moments I love the resilience, the fight, the character and the courage the team showed to win the game.”

United draw a blank

Ten Hag handed Cristiano Ronaldo his first Premier League start since a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August.

But on a frustrating day for the hosts at Old Trafford, Ronaldo expressed his annoyance when he was hooked for Marcus Rashford 18 minutes from time.

Rashford was guilty of missing a glorious late chance to win the game as United had to settle for a draw, falling three points off the top four.

“In the end, we broke them but didn’t kill them by not scoring,” said Ten Hag. “I’m pleased with the performance but disappointed by the result.”