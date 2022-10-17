Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon extends registration date and maintains lower capped fee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon organizing committee has announced it will maintain the registration fee at Sh2,000 during the entire registration period.

This follows conversations with possible participants who cited the current costs of living as a likely impediment to their participation. The previous late registration fee had been set at Sh2,500.

“In our quest to deliver an inclusive, sustainable and accessible marathon, we have been engaging with both registered and non-registered runners. During these conversations, we were exposed to requests for a lower capped fee to enable more people to participate in the marathon,” said Peter Gitau, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee.

He added; “With this in mind and cognizant of the current economic reality, we are pleased to cap the registration fee at Sh2,000 for the entire registration period. We want to see as many people as possible participate in this year’s marathon and hope that this will be an additional incentive.”

In addition, the local organizing committee has extended the registration deadline to October 28 to give people ample time to register for the marathon. This follows increased demand and inquiries on registration.

“We have received a substantial number of enquiries and interest on the marathon registration process as well as the timelines. To allow for a seamless registration process, we have extended marathon registration by 12 days up to 28th October. This will ensure that all willing participants have ample time to register and collect their kits,” added Gitau.

Registration for the 19th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is currently ongoing at www.nairobimarathon.com, with physical and virtual runs available.

The physical run will be held on 30th October while virtual runners can run from wherever they are from Monday 24th October to Sunday 30th October. Participants can choose to participate in different categories namely: 42km, 21km, 10 km, 21km Wheelchair Race, Corporate Relay & 5km Family Fun Run.