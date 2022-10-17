Connect with us

Alexia Putellas. PHOTO/Courtesy

Football

Spain’s Putellas wins second successive women’s Ballon d’Or

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 17 – Spain and FC Barcelona Femeni forward Alexia Putellas has won the women’s Ballon d’Or trophy for the second time, following her imperious performance both domestically and in Europe.

Putellas helped Barca’s women team win four trophies last season. They won the League title, the Copa del Reina, Supercopa de Espana, and the Women’s Champions League.

She edged out Arsenal and England Women’s Beth Mead for the crown.

It was double delight for Barcelona at the awards as youngster Gavi won the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21.

The 18-year-old, whose full name is Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, succeeds his Barcelona teammate Pedri, who won the prize last year.

Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt are also former winners of the award which is named after former Real Madrid and France star Raymond Kopa.

Gavi, who has already won 12 caps for Spain, was picked by a jury made up of former winners of the Ballon d’Or itself.

Last month he signed a new deal at Barcelona tying him to the club until 2026 and with a release clause of one billion euros.

Meanwhile Senegal and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane was rewarded for his off-field work by receiving the first Socrates prize from the organisers France Football.

The prize is named after the late former Brazil midfielder, who also held a medical degree.

The prize is meant to identify the “best social initiative by committed champions” and in Mane’s case recognises the work he has done for communities in his home country.

-Additional information by AFP

